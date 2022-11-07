Charles County Sheriff’s Officer Arrested for Rape and Solicitation of Prostitution

On November 4, 2022, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted Bryan Antwain Keys, Jr., 36, a Charles County Sheriff’s officer, in connection with second-degree rape, solicitation of prostitution, and misconduct in office.

Keys, a seven-year-veteran of the Agency, had been relieved of his duties in January 2022, after the Agency was made aware of the allegations. In accordance with Agency policy, the CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility conducted an administrative investigation and the Criminal Investigations Division began working with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate.

As a result of the indictment, Keys was arrested on a criminal warrant on November 4th, and on November 7th, a judge ordered that Keys be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the requirements for electronic monitoring.

In accordance with Agency policy, Keys was suspended without pay until his court hearing.

Major Ronald Farrell, Assistant Sheriff of Administration said, “This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the Agency. I want to make our community aware of this indictment and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust and encourages anyone with a complaint to contact the agency or submit a complaint via the CCSO website: www.ccso.us.

