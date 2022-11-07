Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Waldorf Shooting Case

On November 4, 2022 shortly before 2 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Officers canvassed the area and are pursuing leads.

The shooting appears to have been targeted at the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

