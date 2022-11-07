Patrol Officers Arrest Disorderly Male Trying to Get into Cars at Intersection

November 7, 2022
Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head

Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head

On November 6, 2022, at 8:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Route 5 at Post Office Road in Waldorf, for the report of a possible carjacking in progress.

Several witnesses called 9-1-1 and said a male was attempting to stop drivers at the intersection and take their car. When officers arrived, they observed the suspect standing in the middle of the intersection. The officers gave verbal commands, but the suspect refused to cooperate. Officers utilized an electronic control device and safely apprehended the suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of PCP.

In accordance with Agency policy, the suspect, Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head, was seen by medical personnel before being transported to the detention center and charged with disorderly conduct.

On November 7, a district court commissioner released Duckett from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Cpl. Wilson is investigating.

Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head

Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head

This entry was posted on November 7, 2022 at 2:58 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.