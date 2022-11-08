St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Make Multiple Arrests After Responding to Leonardtown High School Due to Large Fight

On Monday, November 7, 2022, an altercation between students occurred at Leonardtown High School. The incident was quickly handled by the School Resource Officer (SRO) and additional deputies. The school continued to operate under normal schedule and procedures.

The following was released by Leonardtown High School.

“Dear LHS Community, This message is to inform you of a large disturbance that took place in our cafeteria this morning.

I am disappointed to report that at 7:55 a.m., we had a large fight in our school cafeteria involving multiple students. Staff members immediately intervened. Our School Resource Officer also responded and called for additional law enforcement to assist. It took LHS staff several minutes to gain control of the situation.

This incident is still under investigation, but please know that any student that was involved in today’s incident will be earning the maximum consequence that can be imposed as outlined by the SMCPS Student Code of Conduct. Also, we will be working closely with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department to apply criminal charges. Lastly, any student identified filming the incident or spreading that footage will also receive disciplinary consequences. As always, a thorough investigation and proper due process is given any time consequences are issued.

I am asking our LHS community to assist the school in preventing further disruption by:

Avoiding drama on social media

Following Report it, Don’t Repeat it- regarding any threats or concerning messages they may receive

Making good decisions and taking ownership (not blaming others or the environment) when poor decisions are made

Seeking adult assistance to help resolve conflicts

Never fight at school

Never film a school disruption

As I stated in a previous communication, I am incredibly thankful to have such a supportive school community. I know that the vast majority of students, parents, and staff are dedicated to having a safe and orderly environment.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact me or your child’s grade level administrator.

Jamie Copsey, Principal, Leonardtown High School.