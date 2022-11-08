Early Morning Structure Fire in California Displaces Two Adults and Two Children, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 12:48 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Valley Lee, and Seventh District responded to 22873 Dement Lane in California, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatched advised the 911 caller reported fire was showing from the basement with all occupants being accounted for except for one cat.

Engine 91 responded and arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes from dispatch, crews located fire showing from the 2-story residence.

Under 15 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene, crews reported engines were out of water, evacuation tones were sounded and multiple firefighters had to bail out of the basement.

At 1:01 a.m., a working fire dispatch was requested, which brought additional firefighters from Mechanicsville, Ridge, and Solomons to the scene.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by emergency medical personnel on the scene.

Due to the area being a non-hydrant area, the closest water supply point/hydrant was 1 mile away at the Department of Public Works.

Two adults, two children and three dogs were able to safely escape without injuries. Three goats and two horses on the property were uninjured. One cat is missing.

Emergency medical personnel transported one of the children to the hospital for medical needs unrelated to the incident/fire.

SMECO, and the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office responded to assist. The fire is currently under investigation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with road closures, after vehicles failed to move over or slow down, with one vehicle nearly striking a firefighter operating on the scene of St. Andrew’s Church Road.

Updates will be provided when they become available. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, however, a GoFundMe/assistance information will be added when it is provided.

