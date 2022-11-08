General Smallwood Middle School Teacher Transported to Hospital After Threatening to Harm Themselves

On Friday, November 4, 2022, a school employee at General Smallwood Middle School was inside the school when they made a comment to another employee about bringing a gun to school to harm themselves.

A school administrator and the school resource officer were notified and spoke with the employee and determined they were not in possession of a firearm.

The employee was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

At this time, there is no indication the employee threatened anyone else. The school resource officer and CCPS are continuing to investigate.