St. Mary’s County Health Department Request for Proposals: Mobile Response and Stabilization Services

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is seeking an operator and/or operators to implement, manage and administer Mobile Response and Stabilization Services (MRSS) for adults and children who are experiencing severe situational, emotional or behavioral crisis in Charles and St. Mary’s County.

MRSS is intended to provide immediate and early intervention when and where families and youth need assistance. By allowing caregivers and youth to define the crisis, youth and families are not prevented from accessing services due to not meeting a specific set of criteria or acuity level.

MRSS can provide an interruption point for youth and caregivers which may prevent worsening problems and the reliance on more restrictive and costly services, especially hospital and residential interventions. MRSS seeks to identify and respond at early interruption points as soon as caregivers and youth identify changes in behavior or needs that place stress on the family.

To apply for this RFP, an organization must be current and in compliance with applicable tax filings and licensing requirements of Charles and St. Mary’s County; and, if a Corporation conducting business in Charles and St. Mary’s County or the State of Maryland, shall be registered and in “Good Standing” with the Maryland State Department of Assessment and Taxation.

The deadline to submit proposals for this contract is December 7, 2022. For more information, or to submit a proposal for this request, please visit smchd.org/rfp