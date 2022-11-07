St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum Standardize Year-Round Operating Hours

November 7, 2022

As of November 1, 2022, the museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – which include St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, the Old Jail Museum & Leonardtown Visitor Center in Leonardtown and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point – will continue operating daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when they are closed.

There will no longer be separate hours for the winter.

The Water Taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum will cease operations by Oct. 31, 2022, for the season and resume cruises on Maryland Day, March 25, 2023.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse, the fourth division historic site, will be closed until spring 2023, when it will reopen for special open houses.

For more information about the museums, please visit Museums.StMarysMD.com.


