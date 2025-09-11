UPDATE: “Welcome Home” Celebration Marking The Reopening of the Battle Creek Nature Center on Sunday, Sept. 21st

UPDATE 9/10/2025: The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, invites the community to a “Welcome Home” celebration marking the reopening of the Battle Creek Nature Center on Sunday, Sept. 21, from 1-4 p.m. at the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary.

The center closed in November of 2022, after it was severely damaged by fire. During reconstruction, the center’s reptiles were relocated to other facilities. They will return to new and improved tanks as part of the reopening.

The celebration will feature new exhibits, guided tours, ambassador animal meet and greets, arts and crafts, a Swamp Selfie Station, a memory table for visitors to share memories and light refreshments.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to the Cypress Swamp Nature Center,” said Parks & Recreation Director Bob Branham. “This center has been a cornerstone of environmental education and connection to nature in Calvert County. The updates make it an even more engaging and inspiring place to visit.”

For more information on Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Nature Center, visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/BattleCreek. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp is located at 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick.



The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces restoration to the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary Nature Center began on Jan. 10, 2025. The center will remain closed for the duration of the work, which is estimated to take about six months.

The renovations will include the basement, exhibit room and office spaces which were heavily damaged from a fire in November 2022. The sanctuary’s trail system will remain open during this time, but the outdoor animal exhibits will be closed.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Sanctuary is a 100-acre nature sanctuary located at 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick.

11/9/2022: On Saturday, November 5, 2022 around 7:00 p.m. the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments were called to the main building for a fire alarm.

In the majority of incidents where crews are called in, the alarms generally (and thankfully) are not anything of significance. Unfortunately, this was not the case for the nature center on the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp property that houses the animals.

Crews from Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department responded with Engine 21 and Squad 2 and located a fire in the basement area.

Volunteers were able to extinguish the flames, conduct overhaul and remove as much smoke and debris as possible while saving animals inside.

According to the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp official Facebook page, "The nature center and trails will be closed until further notice.

Calvert County Government/Parks and Rec released the following information.

On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, an electrical fire started in the basement storage room of the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center. The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the exact cause of the fire and will release further information after the investigation has concluded.

Thanks to the swift response from volunteer fire departments, the fire was contained to the basement storage room. Based on initial assessments, all contents of the storage room were destroyed, including all nature program equipment, materials and supplies. Other areas of the basement and animal care room have been damaged by water and smoke. Upstairs offices, classrooms and exhibit room also sustained smoke damage.

Because the fire began after hours, there were no staff or volunteers in the building at the time of the fire. However, with heavy hearts, we inform the public that a barn owl – affectionately called “Buddy” by staff and animal care volunteers – did not survive. The loss of Buddy is particularly distressing to our staff and volunteers, who are deeply dedicated to providing the best available care to our ambassador animals.

The rest of our animals have been moved to safe, suitable locations and are being carefully monitored under veterinary guidance for their health and well-being.

We thank you all for your overwhelming show of support and concern for our staff, ambassador animals, our nature center and the park.

At this time, all Battle Creek Cypress Swamp trails and nature center are closed until further notice, as staff continues to assess impacts and determine the best plan for moving forward. We ask for your patience as we work to recover. Future updates will be provided as available through social media and our website.

