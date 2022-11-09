Detectives to Canvass for Information in Fatal Stabbing in Langley Park, Cash Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest

This evening, Homicide Unit detectives will canvass a Langley Park neighborhood as they continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Fidelino Velasquez-Cano. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 12:50 a.m., the victim was stabbed in an apartment in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue. He was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive in this case. The canvass will begin at 6:00 p.m., in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Langley Park.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0054003.

