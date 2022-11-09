Police Investigating Double Fatal Shooting in Oxon Hill Grocery Store Where Security Guard and Suspect Shoot and Kill Each Other

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a double fatal shooting inside of an Oxon Hill grocery store. The victim, a store security guard, is identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, VA. He was shot and killed by the decedent, 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights.

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 10:25 a.m., officers responded to the store on Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill. Officers discovered both Tate and Akida with gunshot wounds. Tate was pronounced dead on the scene. Akida was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Tate attempted to prevent Akida from stealing items from the store. During that encounter, Akida pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate was able to return fire, striking Akida.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0053719.