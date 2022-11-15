VIDEO: Lexington Park Man Arrested for Impaired Driving and Resisting Arrest After Single Vehicle Collision in California

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police responded to Chancellors Run Road and Three Notch Road in California, for the reported single vehicle collision.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle stuck on the median strip of Chancellors Run Road.

Investigation revealed the operator, Karl Ray Sollberger, age 53 of Lexington Park, was driving under the influence.

Sollberger initially resisted arrest, but was able to be taken into custody. Sollberger was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown where he was charged with the following below by TFC J. Powis

Sollberger was released less than 24 hours later on a percentage bond of $350.00.

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING

FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

DRIVER CHANGING LANES WHEN UNSAFE

FAILURE TO DRIVE VEHICLE ON RIGHT HALF OF ROADWAY WHEN REQUIRED

FAILURE TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION CARD UPON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER

Photos property of Scanmd.org

