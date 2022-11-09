Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in Calvert and Charles County, Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold in State of California

$1 million winning ticket sold in Catonsville as historic jackpot roll ends

Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville.

The estimated annuity value of the jackpot stood at $1.9 billion on Monday, but when all sales were finalized, the total had grown to $2.04 billion with a cash value of $997.6 million. It was the largest single jackpot prize in lottery history, surpassing a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016 that was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The drawing was delayed while one of the jurisdictions that participates in Powerball worked to finalize its sales results. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is operated under strict protocols that require all 48 of those lotteries to finish processing their sales results and report their data before the drawings can take place. The Maryland Lottery was not the source of the delay. Videos of the Powerball and Double Play drawings are available at powerball.com and Powerball’s YouTube channel.

In Maryland, the drawing produced a $1 million second-tier win on a ticket sold Nov. 7 at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville. That ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn, but missed out on winning the jackpot because it did not match the Powerball number. The ticket sold at One Mile Liquor was one of 22 across the nation that won $1 million prizes.

Another Maryland Lottery player won a third-tier prize of $50,000 that was doubled to $100,000 because the lucky winner added the Power Play option to the ticket, which was sold Nov. 6 at Smallwood Village Exxon located at 2010 St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf.

Seven other Maryland Lottery players won $50,000 third-tier prizes in the drawing:

$50,000: sold Nov. 7 at 260 BP, 2975 West Chesapeake Beach Road, Dunkirk

$50,000: sold Nov. 7 at White Plains Wine & Spirts, 4425 Crain Highway, White Plains

$50,000: sold Nov. 5 at 7-Eleven #15036, 309 East Smallwood Drive, Waldorf

$50,000: sold Nov. 6 at Weis Market #180, 9400 Scott Moore Way, Perry Hall

$50,000: sold Nov. 5 at Maryland House, I-95, Aberdeen

$50,000: sold Nov. 7 at Wawa #555, 668 South Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

$50,000: sold Nov. 7 at Check Cash Depot #004, 8476 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring

Powerball has nine prize tiers ranging from $4 to the jackpot. A total of 229,153 winning tickets were sold in Maryland for the Nov. 7 drawing. The historic Powerball jackpot roll began in early August, and the Nov. 7 drawing was the 41st since the jackpot was last hit for $206.9 million in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3.

Previously the drawing made multiple big winners throughout Southern Maryland!

$1 million ticket sold Nov. 2 at Giant #146, 655 Solomon’s Island Road North, Prince Frederick (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Nov. 1 at Wawa #573-E, 10245 Kirksville Lane, Dunkirk (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Nov. 4 at Eastover Pure, 5401 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill (unclaimed as of Nov. 7)

$50,000 ticket sold Oct. 31 at Giant #347, 10480 Campus Way, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of Nov. 7)