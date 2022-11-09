Maryland Police Departments Receive Nearly $380,000 for Mental Health Support Services and Community Policing Training

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume (all D-Md.) today announced $378,538 to promote community policing and provide mental health support to Maryland police departments.

This federal funding comes through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Community Policing Development (CPD) program and the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) program.

The following agencies are receiving funds:

City of Baltimore : $199,900 in CPD funding to expand community policing strategies through de-escalation, tolerance and diversity, and anti-bias trainings.

: $199,900 in CPD funding to expand community policing strategies through de-escalation, tolerance and diversity, and anti-bias trainings. Baltimore County : $160,138 in LEMHWA funding to enhance mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through training and technical assistance, demonstration projects, the implementation of promising practices related to peer mentoring mental health and wellness, and suicide prevention programs.

: $160,138 in LEMHWA funding to enhance mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through training and technical assistance, demonstration projects, the implementation of promising practices related to peer mentoring mental health and wellness, and suicide prevention programs. Charles County: $18,500 in LEMHWA funding to enhance mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through training and technical assistance, demonstration projects, the implementation of promising practices related to peer mentoring mental health and wellness, and suicide prevention programs.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to help make communities safer. This funding will advance innovative solutions to prevent and respond to crime and support the health of law enforcement officers,” said the lawmakers. “Together, these practices create stronger relationships and trust between law enforcement and citizens, making every officer better equipped to serve.”

The COPS Office advances public safety through the practice of community policing and building stronger bonds between law enforcement and the communities served.

Nationally, the COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing by awarding grants to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 136,000 officers.