Lusby Man Arrested After Stabbing Victim in Callaway, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center, Suspect Released 24 Hours Later

November 9, 2022

Nathan Daniel Field, age 24 of Lusby, MD

UPDATE 11/11/2022: Deputies arrested suspect Nathan Daniel Field, age 24 of Lusby at a nearby business in Callaway a short time after the assault occurred.

Field has been charged with the following.

  • Assault First Degree
  • Assault Second Degree
  • Possession of Contraband in Place on Confinement
  • CDS Possession – Not cannabis

Fields bail was set at $100,000 and was released on November 10, 2022 after posting an unsecured personal bond.


11/9/2022: On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 45000 block of Lady Lane in Callaway, for the reported stabbing.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male with a stab wound to the back.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident. One subject was placed in custody at a nearby business, however, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for the assault.

