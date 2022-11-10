St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing in Callaway, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

November 9, 2022

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 45000 block of Lady Lane in Callaway, for the reported stabbing.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male with a stab wound to the back.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident. One subject was placed in custody at a nearby business, however, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for the assault.

