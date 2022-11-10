Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Nearly Striking Multiple Vehicles in Prince Frederick

November 10, 2022

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Deputy Strong conducted a traffic stop along NB Rt. 4 in the area of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for a vehicle swerving all over the roadway nearly striking other vehicles and guardrails.

Upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant, Brian Keith Aicher, 57 of Mechanicsville, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and observed burnt copper wire in the center console.

A probable cause search revealed crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Aicher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with the following.

  • CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis
  • CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Reckless Driving
  • Negligent Driving along with other traffic-related charges.


