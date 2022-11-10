Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Nearly Striking Multiple Vehicles in Prince Frederick

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Deputy Strong conducted a traffic stop along NB Rt. 4 in the area of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for a vehicle swerving all over the roadway nearly striking other vehicles and guardrails.
Upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant, Brian Keith Aicher, 57 of Mechanicsville, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and observed burnt copper wire in the center console.
A probable cause search revealed crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Aicher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with the following.
- CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis
- CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia
- Reckless Driving
- Negligent Driving along with other traffic-related charges.