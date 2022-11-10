No Injuries Reported After Commercial Structure Fire at Triton Metals in Hollywood

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Leonardtown responded to the 43000 block of Airport View Drive in Hollywood, for the reported commercial structure fire.

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded with Engine 72, Engine 73, Truck 7, Rescue Squad 7, and Chief 7B staffed with 21 Volunteers shortly after dispatch and arrived on the scene to find a large Industrial Shop with smoke showing from the roof.

Crews located a fire within a machine and extinguished the same in under 10 minutes. Crews checked for injuries and extension with neither found.

The assignment was scaled back to the units from Station 7, Engine 9, and Truck 3. Crews continued to operate and worked to ventilate the building for over 30 minutes. Once the building was ventilated, it was turned over to building management.

Are photos belong to Scanmd, St. Mary’s County Fire/EMS Resource.

