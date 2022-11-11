Police Officers Arrest 15-Year-Old Male After One Stolen Vehicle Hits A Second Stolen Vehicle

On November 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., while on routine patrol, an officer witnessed a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie.

The striking vehicle, a white Kia Optima, came to a stop just beyond the intersection, and the occupants bailed out of the vehicle.

After a brief foot pursuit, one of the occupants was apprehended.

During their investigation, officers learned that the Kia had been reported stolen earlier in the day. The vehicle that was struck, a gray Hyundai Elantra, did not remain at the scene. The Hyundai was located a short time later in the area of Post 40 Road with heavy damage from the accident.

The Hyundai was unoccupied, and officers discovered that it, too, was reported stolen earlier in the day (22-739787).

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Arrested: One juvenile male, age 15-years-old of Pasadena, Maryland