Request for Proposals: Local Public Health Corps Workforce and Learning Management Program

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is seeking a contractor to develop a Local Public Health Corps personnel management and training software system.

The software should enable recruitment and administrative management of volunteer staff, as well as provide a training management component. The training management portion will allow for establishing individualized training goals, importing training courses, and tracking of all individual training.

SMCHD works with other local public and private partners and state partners to respond to public health concerns. SMCHD serves as the lead local entity in responding to public health emergency events and with the assistance of the county’s Emergency Operations Center, mobilizes support agencies in response to these events.

The response may require significant staffing depending upon the community impact and need. While initial staffing will come from SMCHD employees, large scale and/or long-lasting events may require human resources beyond the SMCHD staff.

Should the need for additional staffing arise, SMCHD currently relies on activating volunteers from the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps. Challenges with this system and the lack of current, adequately trained local volunteers limits the utility of the current infrastructure.

To apply for this contract, an organization must:

Demonstrate proven experience working with personally identifiable information

Offer a HIPAA-compliant digital environment

Demonstrate technical capacity and experience with developing customized digital solutions for clients in the health care and public health sector

The deadline to submit proposals for this contract is December 2, 2022. For more information, or to submit a proposal for this request, please visit smchd.org/rfp