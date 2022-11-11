Department of Recreation and Parks Announces Upcoming New York City Holiday Trip

The Department of Recreation and Parks announces their New York City Holiday Trip is open for registration. The trip will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

With so many unique attractions, world-famous museums, theaters, and skyscrapers there is always plenty to do in New York City. Even with the cold wind blowing (& sometimes even snow falling)

New York City is transformed into a winter wonderland – from the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to the Christmas window displays at Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue, Ice Skating or riding a carriage through Central Park. There are endless Christmas sights to enjoy during the holiday season in New York City.

Window shopping takes on a whole new meaning as Manhattan’s most celebrated department stores unveil their annual Holiday windows. From Macys and Lord & Taylor to Bloomingdale’s and Barneys, Christmas in New York City would not be complete without a visit to these windows decorated for the holidays. While there you can take the time to Christmas Shop for that special someone.

Registration is $95 for residents of $105 for non-residents per person, including children. Pre-registration is required and registration is open until Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 5 p.m. The bus will depart from 23150 Leonard Hall Drive Leonardtown, MD at 5:30 a.m. and return to the same lot at 12:30 a.m.

The bus will arrive in NYC around 11:30am and depart at 7:00 pm.

Trips will travel on a coach bus with heating and air conditioning. Most buses offer a restroom and reclining seating. All trips require a pre-registration deadline to ensure enough participants; a minimum of 30 participants are required for a trip.

If space is still available after the deadline, late registrations will be accepted. Trips canceled due to low registration will receive a 100% refund. Passengers under the age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Bus trip reservations are final. Cancellations will not result in a refund.

Click here to view Restaurants, Broadway tickets, NYC Maps.