Calvert Marine Museum Celebrates Museum Store Sunday on November 27th and 28th

For the sixth consecutive year, more than 1,700 museum stores representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and 5 continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday (Nov. 27).

The Museum Store at Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is thrilled to participate in this signature annual initiative along with museum stores worldwide. We offer quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting CMM’s mission. CMM will extend the event to Monday, Nov. 28 to allow patrons to shop safely with fewer crowds.

“Every single purchase at the Museum Store goes back to the museum!” said Kim Zabiegalski, Director of Retail Operations at CMM. “Whether it’s feeding the otters, funding educational programs, or making much needed repairs, shopping here supports each museum endeavor.”

On these days, CMM members will draw for a chance to enjoy up to 40% off their entire purchase. One lucky member will even get their entire purchase for FREE! In addition, non-members will receive a 20% discount all day.

Founded by the Museum Store Association (MSA), Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day that encourages everyone to Be A Patron – and shop quality gifts that are exclusively found in museum stores and related non-profit retailers. Although there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be A Patron of museums and shop museum stores all year round.