Reward Offered: Police in Prince George’s County Investigating Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old Boy

Detectives from the Homicide Unit of the Prince George’s County Police Department are actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot a teenager in Temple Hills on Tuesday.

The victim, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills, was pronounced clinically deceased at a hospital several days later.

On November 8, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm, officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. They discovered the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where a doctor pronounced him clinically deceased on November 11, 2022.

In addition to identifying and arresting the suspect(s), detectives are working to determine a motive for this shooting.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0054517.

The family says the 13-year-old was shot while raking leaves in the front yard. A GoFundMe has been setup to assist with legal and investigative expenses.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect or motive has been established at this time. Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.