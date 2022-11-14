14 Displaced After Structure Fire in Indian Head, State Fire Marshal Investigating Cause

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 3:04 a.m., firefighters from Charles County and NSF Indian Head responded to 4045 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to find fire showing from the two-story multiple family residence and requested a working fire incident.

Firefighters started primary and secondary searches of the residences which yielded negative results. Crews found fire through the second floors with extensions into the attic and through the roof.

The fire was placed under control after approximately 40 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

SMECO, The American Red Cross and the Maryland State Fire Marshal were requested to the scene to assist firefighters.

The American Red Cross is assisting 14 occupants displaced by the fire, including 13 adults and 1 child.

The fire remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.