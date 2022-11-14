Loveville Motor Vehicle Collision Sends One to Trauma Center

November 14, 2022

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Sunnyside Road in Loveville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision. Leonardtown VFD Squad 1 removed the back passenger door to gain access to the patient.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for that patient due to their injuries sustained.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center. The operator of the second vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. Join today!




