A Hunger-Free Campus: St. Mary’s College Receives Maryland Higher Education Commission Award to Address Food Insecurity

The Office of Research and Sponsored Programs is proud to announce that Dereck Rovaris, Vice President for Equity and Strategic Initiatives, was recently awarded a one-year grant through the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program.

This program was established to help support Maryland higher education entities with their efforts to address student hunger, leverage programs to provide sustainable options for basic food necessities, and to develop awareness programs that recognize, correct, and prevent food insecurity.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s award initiatives will include increased outreach the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), extending SNAP benefits to include both on campus and off campus dining options, supporting on campus National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness activities, and creating an on campus meal sharing program for student learners.

Additionally, this award will be utilized to upgrade the on campus food pantry with a new freezer, microwave, and modernized pantry cabinetry. More information about our campus food pantry can be found at this link.

With the support of this state funded matching grant, St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be designated as a hunger-free campus.

Congratulations to Vice President Rovaris and all the members on the Office of Inclusive Diversity, Equity, Access, and Accountability for their efforts on this important initiative.

For additional information or for assistance with identifying, securing, and managing externally funded research, contact the ORSP office.