Hollywood Rescue Squad Auxiliary Picture Fundraiser (2 Representatives Going Door to Door)

By Auxiliary President Katie Knott – The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary, with the assistance of Volunteer Fundraising Dimensions, is offering Family portraits to the community.

We will have 2 representatives in the community going door to door in the next several weeks offering one FREE family portrait.

The representatives will be collecting donations to help the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad to purchase additional life saving equipment.

Starting Monday November 14th 2022, the HVRS Auxiliary will be partnering with Volunteer Fundraising Dimensions to offer free family photos with a donation. Representatives will be going door to door in the community.

Pictures will be taken Saturday February 18th, 2023. If you have any questions please contact Katie Knott at 301-373-3131.