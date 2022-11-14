Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron Announces End of Year Strategies to Reduce Violent Crime

At a press conference this past weekend, U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron, joined by federal, state, and local partners announced new initiatives to fight violent crime in Maryland. These efforts build on previous successes and are intended to prevent and reduce violent crime in Baltimore City.

Partners at yesterday’s announcement included:

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron;

Governor Larry Hogan;

Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III, Superintendent, Maryland State Police;

Colonel Kevin Anderson, Chief, Maryland Transportation Authority Police;

Colonel Joseph Conger, Baltimore County Police Department;

Deputy Chief Gerard Fleming, Anne Arundel County Police Department.

This announcement was also following consultation with federal, state, and local partners including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

U.S. Attorney Erek Barron stated, “I have consulted and discussed these plans with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who provided ideas regarding strategy and implementation. I have also been in close communication with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison who welcomed these new initiatives and our ongoing partnership.”

As discussed at the press conference, as part of our continued partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement, we are initiating a Feeder Route Task Force, which draws upon the federal resources of the United States Attorney’s Office in tandem with the Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Anne Arundel County Police and Baltimore County Police.

If you are driving with a gun or drugs on a Maryland road know that task force members will be on the lookout. Prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office will screen any related traffic stops for potential federal prosecution.

One of the cornerstones of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods is Community Outreach and Prevention. U.S. Attorney Barron, Governor Hogan, and Secretary Green of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services also announced a new strategy focusing on a “knock and talk” initiative involving unannounced home visits to parolees by a team that includes law enforcement and a social worker, to provide opportunities for education and job training and to connect parolees and their families with needed services while in their communities.

In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is sponsoring and attending reentry events for returning citizens; participating in call-ins for those at risk of re-offending; and engaging the community members and youth through gang and internet safety training.

“All of us in law enforcement are committed to trying new and innovative ways to reduce violent crime. As we end 2022, we must continue to focus on preventing and reducing violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Barron concluded.