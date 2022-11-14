Grand Opening Celebration of the La Plata Court Help Center on Monday, November 14, 2022; Live at 1:30 p.m

The grand opening of the La Plata Court Help Center will take place today! Monday, November 14, at the Circuit Court for Charles County.

Maryland Court Help Centers offer free limited legal help for individuals who are not represented by an attorney.

Attorneys assist with services to include but not limited to name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. Although this court help center is in the circuit court, assistance for District Court cases is also provided at this location.

The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the new help center.

Hon. Matthew J. Fader, chief judge, Court of Appeals of Maryland, Hon. H. James West, administrative judge, Circuit Court for Charles Co., Hon. John P. Morrissey, chief judge, District Court of Maryland, Hon. Christy Holt Chesser, administrative judge, District Court in Charles Co., Pamela Harris, state court administrator, Administrative Office of the Courts, Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., Charles County Commissioner President, Victoria Schultz, executive director, Maryland Legal Aid Alyssa Patzoldt, deputy director for walk-in services, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance.

The grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting will be held Monday, November 14, at 1:30 p.m., at the Circuit Court for Charles County, Courtroom D, 200 Charles St, La Plata, MD 20646

Livestreaming available here.