Charles County Public High School Students Can Apply for NASA Internships

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students who are 16 and older can apply for internships with NASA. The NASA internship program is open to teens to explore career pathways while working with some of the top minds in science, engineering, financial, information technology and business.

The intern program allows students to engage in real-world experiences while working at a NASA facility. Some internships pay a weekly stipend, others are salaried positions. Students should apply for up to 15 positions of interest that are open to high school students. “This is a great opportunity for students to benefit from and while getting paid,” Trena Ferrell, NASA’s Earth Science Division Education and Public Outreach lead, said.

The NASA Internship program offers hands-on, project-based experiences related to a student’s academic interests. Interns can be volunteers or may earn a stipend for participation and will work with mentors on tasks. Students interested in the internship program should find openings at https://nasacentral.force.com/s/explore-opportunities/internships.

“The internship opportunities available through NASA provide an opportunity for our students to connect what they are learning in the classroom with the real world,” Rebecca Pearson, CCPS director of career and technical education (CTE), said. “Specific concepts in engineering, computer science, biological science, business, and communications are offered at various locations in Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. It is a great way to explore a specific career, meet professionals in that career, and learn a ton, all while getting paid.”

Visit, https://intern.nasa.gov/ for all NASA internship opportunities.