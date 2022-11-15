Maryland Flag Status – November 15, 2022

UPDATE: The United States Flag, Maryland Flag, and St. Mary’s County Flag shall be raised to full-staff at sunset Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the day of interment for Firefighter Juan Wilson of the Baltimore City Fire Department, who died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after suffering a medical emergency while in the line of duty on September 19, 2022.

This is to advise that Governor Larry Hogan ordered the United States Flag and Maryland Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset on the day of interment (not yet known). This action is in honor of Firefighter Juan Wilson of the Baltimore City Fire Department, who died yesterday, Sunday, October 30, 2022, after suffering a medical emergency while in the line of duty on September 19, 2022.