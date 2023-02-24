VIDEO: Police Seeking Suspect, Information in Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Prince George’s County

As the one-year anniversary of a fatal road rage shooting approaches, investigators release more details and continue to seek the identity of the suspect pictured in video footage captured during the incident.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2018 or 2019 Hyundai Sonata. The color of the vehicle is either black or gray. The suspect appears in the driver’s seat in the photos below.

Hicks was traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Route 410/Veterans Parkway in Prince George’s County. At approximately 4:45 p.m. police believe Hicks was exchanging words with the driver of a Hyundai Sonata (pictured below) when he pulled out a weapon and fired into the vehicle, striking Hicks. The gunman continued eastbound on Route 50.



As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, Delonte Hicks, a 29-year-old tow truck driver, of Washington, D.C. was shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George’s County.

Investigators have released video footage from a camera located inside the tow truck. Maryland State Police homicide detectives continue the investigation and urge anyone with information relevant to this incident to call or text 410-929-0802. All callers may remain confidential.

Police urge motorists who feel they are engaged in a road rage incident to drive to a public place or the nearest police station. If possible, report aggressive driving incidents and any vehicle or suspect description to police.

Police urge motorists to avoid dangerous behaviors on the road and avoid the following:

unnecessary use of high beam headlights

unnecessary use of horn

using hand gestures at other drivers

tailgating and following to close

Police urge motorists to practice courtesy towards other motorists:

use turn signals well in advance of changing lanes or turning

avoid distracted driving and erratic driving

drive the speed limit

provide safe stopping distance by driving 2-seconds behind the car in front of you

stay attentive and drive defensive

If another driver is exhibiting dangerous and aggressive behaviors, create a safe distance between their vehicle and yours. Do not engage in an exchange with the other driver. Continue driving and call police if the situation escalates before you can get to a police station.

