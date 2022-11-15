Charles County Officers Recover Loaded Stolen Firearm and Body Armor from Convicted Felon After Traffic Stop, Released by Judge 48 Hours Later

On November 7, 2022, at 11:27 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway at Alameda Avenue after observing a headlight out on a vehicle. The driver did not initially stop the car and continued driving for nearly half a mile before stopping.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed three males inside and detected the smell of marijuana.

Further investigation showed the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm and body armor. A check of the firearm revealed it was stolen.

A check of the driver revealed he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

The driver, Jacari Trayvell Long, 23, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with the following below.

FIREARM POSS W/FEL CONVICT

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

On November 9, 2022, a judge ordered Long could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on his own recognizance, as long as he meets the conditions of electronic monitoring. Officer Wedding is investigating.

Long is currently scheduled to show in court on November 17, 2022 for his sentencing for his act in a drive-by shooting one year ago in Waldorf. Details can be read here.

Long was charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault, firearm use/violent/felony crime, loaded handgun on person, and wear, carry, and transport firearm on person.

