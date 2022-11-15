St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Alcohol Theft Suspect in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 3:10 pm, the suspect entered the Pegg Road Shell store in Lexington Park with several others.

While his associates tried to block anyone from witnessing, the suspect placed a bottle of alcohol in his hat and walked out of the store without paying. It appears the suspect and his associates arrived and left in a white work van.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Bradley Kirscht at 301-475-4200, ext. 78027 or email [email protected] Case # 56429-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

