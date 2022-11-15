St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Thanksgiving Holiday 2022

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, 2022. Offices will reopen with regular operating schedules Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

The six (6) Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. They will reopen for normal business hours Friday, Nov. 25.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25. There will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.

The Department of Recreation and Parks School programs and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. They will reopen for normal business hours Friday, Nov. 25.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. They will reopen for visitors Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. The Wicomico Shores Golf Course will be open 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the Riverview Restaurant will be open 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.