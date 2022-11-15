Callaway Man Flown to Burn Center After Attempting to Start Charcoal Grill Using Gasoline

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 1:48 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to 45285 Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, for the reported burns

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find an adult male with serious burns to his arms after an incident involving a grill.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

Investigation determined the Thomas Roth attempted to start the charcoal grill using gasoline, which resulted in his clothing catching on fire and burning both of the victims arms..

The cause has been deemed accidental. No loss of property or damage was reported.