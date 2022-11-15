Waldorf Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Connection of Shooting on November 4th

On Monday, November 14, Charles County Sheriff’s officers arrested Deandre Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf, in connection with the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man that occurred on Friday, November 4, 2022, in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf.

In the case, the victim was shot while walking on Hadley Drive; the investigation revealed the shooting was intentional and the victim was targeted.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were initially life-threatening, but have since been upgraded to good.

Dewberry was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a judge ordered Dewberry to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Master Corporal Johnson is investigating.