Investigation into Report of a Robbery at a General Smallwood Middle School Leads to Two Juveniles Being Charged

November 15, 2022

On October 31, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported he was assaulted in a bathroom and his air pods were stolen.

The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation.

After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old student was charged on November 7 on a juvenile offense report with robbery, assault, and theft.

Charges for a second student, 13, were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services on November 9. That student was charged with assault.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext.0479. The investigation is ongoing.

This entry was posted on November 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.