Detectives Investigating Two Fatal Hit and Run Collisions Involving Pedestrians in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. Investigators are working to identify the pedestrian so his family can be notified.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 11:15 am, officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the area of northbound Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was struck by a vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The striking driver did not remain on the scene. Investigators are actively working to identify the driver and locate the involved vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0055203.



The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on Monday evening. The deceased pedestrian’s family was recently notified. Her name will be released publicly shortly.

On November 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to Walker Mill Road and Rochelle Avenue in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian died at a hospital a short time later. The striking driver did not remain on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0055617.