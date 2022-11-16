Great Mills Man Arrested for First Degree Assault and Other Charges, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., police responded to a residence located in the 21300 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for a possible disturbance.

The 911 caller reported a friend texted her stating a Dylan subject was attempting to fight the victim and was causing a disturbance.

Police arrived on the scene to find a victim with injuries from an assault. EMS were requested to the scene and a short time later, a helicopter was requested due to the victims injuries.

Dylan Shane Chapman, age 22 of Great Mills, MD was arrested on the scene and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, False Imprisonment, and Theft Less Than $100.00

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

