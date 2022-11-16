Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Santa Run Schedule 2022

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be bringing Santa Claus into your Neighborhood through the dates of December 2 to December 17. Santa will be riding on a big red firetruck sleigh! An Ambulance will occasionally lead, playing Christmas songs on their PA system.
Santa Runs will begin between 5:30 – 6:30 PM and may last up until 9:00 PM. We ask that if you live in a small court or cul-de-sac, please come to the road that intersects your street when you hear music and sirens. Our crews will cover the streets listed below.
Please check the following schedule to see if Santa Claus will be available in your subdivision. Unfortunately, we are not able to cover every street and road in our first due area.
If you have any questions, please contact Station 2 at (301) 884-4709 or click here to e-mail us. On behalf of the Officers and Members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, we thank you for your support and wish everyone a very Safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Thank you for being the best part of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department & Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
|2022 Schedule
(Subject to Change, Check Daily)
|Friday, December 2
Cox Drive
Beverly Drive
Asher Road
Mill Seat Drive
Newlands Street
Oxley Drive
Tanyard Drive
Yowaiski Mill Road
Bosse Drive
W Lakeland Drive
E Lakeland Drive
Tin Top School Road
Marjon Court
Aviation Yacht Club Road
Cresent Lane
Sycamore Drive
Hills Drive
Golf Course Drive
Army Navy Drive
Shenandoah DriveSaturday. December 3
Mechanicsville Road
Feather Court
Guy Farm Road
Avonlea Court
Green Gables Court
Zane Court
Erin Drive
Lawrence Adams Drive
Frischoltz Court
Harrow Hills CourtSunday, December 4
Baptist Church Road
Burning Oaks Drive
Holly Bank Drive
Hidden Acres Court
Majestic Oak Court
T Wood Drive
John Wayne Court
True Grit Court
George Drive
Troy Court
Timothy Court
Mt Sterling Court
East Cusic Court
West Cusic Court
Thursday, December 8
Friday, December 9
Saturday, December 10
|Sunday, December 11
Charlotte Hall Road
Gershwin Road
Bach Drive
Handel Drive
Mohawk Drive
Mt. Wolf Road *To where the pavement ends only*
Indian Creek Drive
Iroquois Lane
Chappelear Drive
Pleasant View Drive
Vinessa Court
Thursday, December 15
Chicjasaw Place
Eldorado Farm Lane
Edinborough Drive
Laurel Ridge Drive
Jennifer Drive
Arlington Drive
Wanda LaneFriday, December 16
Golden Beach Road, Starting at the “T”
Oak Acres Drive
Hickory Drive
Donna Drive
Cheryl Court
Huntt Road
Dudley Road
Suite Landing Road
Summit Hill Drive
Thomas Drive
Pocahontas Drive
Hiawatha Court
Oak Road
Jarell Drive
Gunther Court
Mason Drive
Vincent CircleSaturday, December 17
Golden Beach Road
Therese Circle
Daniel Circle
Dogwood Circle
Birch Circle
Crosswoods Drive
Dockser Drive
Shore View Drive
Waterview Drive
Wolfe Drive
Burton Road
Bay Drive
Washington Road
Beach Drive
Duke Road
Adams Road
Sunday, December 18