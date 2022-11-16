Calvert County Drug Dealer Sentenced to 5 Years without Possibility of Parole for Possession of Fentanyl in a Large Quantity

On Monday, November 14, 2022, Harold Bernard Gross, of Owings, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume. He received a mandatory prison sentence of 5 years without the possibility of parole.

The conviction resulted from the execution of a search warrant at Gross’ residence on July 14, 2022. At that time, members of the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit recovered 302 counterfeit oxycodone pills that had been manufactured using 36.5 grams of fentanyl. Possession of more than 5 grams of fentanyl is considered a large volume under Maryland law.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to commend the Drug Enforcement Unit and Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell for their outstanding work in this case.

Mr. Harvey stated, “In 2020, I issued a written policy requiring my attorneys to aggressively prosecute drug dealers and to seek incarceration upon conviction. This policy has been consistently adhered to. There are no sweetheart deals for drug dealers in Calvert County.”