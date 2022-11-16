Community Invited to Attend St. Mary’s County Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute on Friday, December 2, 2022

The St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff invites the public to attend the Final Salute ceremony for Sheriff Tim Cameron on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Sheriff Cameron has faithfully and professionally served as St. Mary’s County Sheriff since he was first elected in 2006. Sheriff Cameron was elected to and served four consecutive terms in office – a feat no other predecessor accomplished in St. Mary’s County history.

Please join our office and community in wishing Sheriff Cameron well as he retires from the Sheriff’s Office and starts his new chapter in his professional life, departing to become the new Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol in January.

Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute will be held at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at noon.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the jury assembly room at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse in downtown Leonardtown

