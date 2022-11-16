Temporary Daytime Signal Outage at Chancellors Run Road and FDR Boulevard Intersection on Thursday, Nov. 17th

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Work’s (DPW&T) contractor continues their construction for the FDR Boulevard Extension.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, crews will deactivate power to the traffic signal located at the MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) / FDR Boulevard intersection, and traffic will be directed by law enforcement at the intersection.

A change in travel pattern will occur on the FDR Boulevard southbound lanes approaching this traffic signal. Motorists are advised to follow the new lane markings and traffic signal signs. During this work, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution.

Portable variable message signs are providing advance notification of the change in traffic patterns. Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

For more information about this project visit, https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/FDRBoulevard/. Anyone with questions can contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3525.