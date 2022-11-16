Police Investigating Shots Fired in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported and Two Vehicles Struck

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Barksdale Avenue near Waddell Road for the report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, a witness indicated unknown suspects discharged a firearm from a white vehicle at their car while they were parking. It is not clear if the person was targeted for anything specific.

No one was injured. Officers also located another vehicle that was damaged from the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Snyder at 301-609-3282 ext. 0744. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in the case.