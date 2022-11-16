UPDATE: One Firefighter Injured and One Citizen Injured After Tenth District Volunteer Fire Apparatus Overturns in Indian Head

UPDATE 11/17/2022: On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3:15 p.m., Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department Tanker 8 responded to a reported structure fire in Prince Georges County on Accokeek Road.

While responding, Tanker 8, which was responded driver only, overturned while negotiating the turn from Hawthorne Road onto Northbound Indian Head Highway.

The collision involved a civilian vehicle which was occupied by a 44-year-old female who was transported to Fort Washington Medical Center for a lower body injury.

The operator of the Tanker, a 30-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for a checkup with minor injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Tanker 8 was returned to the firehouse where it will remain out of service for an extended period of time until repairs can be completed.

Any questions regarding this incident can be directed to Fire Chief Daniel Hudson, or President Wallace Danielson.

Potomac Heights VFD & RS,Anne Arundel County Fire Department Squad 4, Naval District Washington Fire Department, Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department, Charles County Department of Emergency Services, Hazmat personnel and Spill Unit 16 responded and assisted with the incident.

