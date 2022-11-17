Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Deputies Receive MADD Awards

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held their annual Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Seven Charles County Sheriff’s Officers were among those recognized from across the state for their outstanding efforts in traffic safety through enforcement of DUI laws.

The protection of life is our highest priority. We commend our officers for their efforts and commitment to preventing injuries and loss of life by keeping our roadways safe.

Pictured left to right: Cpl. Ray Brooks, PFC Kevin Makle, Cpl. Derrick Spence, Sgt. Juan Morales, and Cpl. William Saunders. Not pictured: PFC David Walker and PFC Andrew Fenlon

