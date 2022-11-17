Patrol Officers in Charles County Recover Stolen Loaded Hand Gun in Waldorf

On November 14, 2022, at 1:18 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Post Office Road and October Place, in Waldorf.

During the investigation, the occupants were asked to exit the car, at which time a passenger fled on foot. The passenger was apprehended and identified as Trinity Gabriel Lathern, 20, of Waldorf. Officers recovered a loaded firearm in Lathern’s waistband.

A computer check revealed the gun was stolen from another state and Lathern is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior criminal convictions and his age.

Lathern was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal transportation of a firearm, and other related charges. The driver was issued a traffic citation.

On November 15, a judge ordered Lathern could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions of electronic monitoring.

Officer Brown is investigating.

