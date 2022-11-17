Detectives Seeking Assistance in Locating Suspect Wanted for Murder of 19-Year-Old Waldorf Teen

Detectives Obtain Warrant in Homicide Case / Crime Solvers Offering Reward of up to $2,000

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting / homicide that occurred last month.

On October 23, the victim, Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf, was a passenger inside a car in the 2700 block of Albemarle Place in Waldorf when he was shot. He was driven to an area in Prince George’s County where someone called 9-1-1.

Garcia was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased the following day.

Detectives pursued leads and were able to identify the shooter as Jontez Davon Dorsey, 22, of Waldorf.

Further investigation revealed Garcia was intentionally targeted.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Dorsey with first-degree murder and other related charges. Dorsey is 6’0” tall, weighs approximately 160 lbs., and has a tattoo on his neck that says “ZIAH”.

Dorsey is known to frequent areas in Charles County, Prince George’s County, and Washington, D.C. Anyone with information about Jontez Dorsey’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him but rather call 9-1-1.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A reward totaling up to $2,000 is being offered by Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

Det. A. Worley is investigating.

