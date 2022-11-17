Paul Edwin Richardson, Jr., of Lexington Park, MD, passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Paul was only 52 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Paul was born on March 21, 1970, attended Chopticon High School and lived in Maryland for all his life.

Paul was employed by Corinthian Contractors as a Foreman for 6 years and worked in the construction field for more than 35 years. When he was not working, he spent much of his free time with his dog Charlie and his family. He loved his dog Charlie Girl with all his heart and always wanted to be with her.

Everyone who knew Paul knew what a caring person he was. Paul was full of life, which was obvious to all after even just a single meeting with him.

Paul is survived by his mother, Sharon Woelfl (Dale), his sister Karen Carpenter, his aunts, Jean Latimer, Barbara Bowie, Jacqueline Benfield, Patricia Staley, his nieces Stephanie and Alexis Carpenter, nephews Andrew and Jacob Carpenter, great nieces Jayce and Lenna Sanders and great nephew Jayden Carpenter. He is also survived by his uncle Calvin DeMarr, cousins Wendy Latimer, Stacy Schooley, Chopper Latimer, Calvin DeMarr, Jr., Pamela Gerek, Jason DeMarr, and Nick Staley. Paul was predeceased by his father Paul E, Richardson Sr., grandparents Henry and Margaret DeMarr, Margaret and Kingsley Richardson and his uncle Dallas DeMarr. We will miss him more than words can say.

The family will receive friends for the Visitation on November 12, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home 30195 Three Notch Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with the Memorial Service will beginning at 3:00 pm.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.